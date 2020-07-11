STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vacancies in Municipal Department will be filled soon, KT Rama Rao assures officials

It will be handed over to municipal commissioners and chairmen.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:25 AM

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Stating that the State Cabinet had already given its nod for recruitment of staff in the Municipal Department, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday that all the vacancies in the department will be filled at the earliest.

Rama Rao made this announcement during a special meeting with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, people’s representatives and the officials held in Hyderabad to discuss ongoing as well as the future works to be carried out in urban areas of erstwhile Medak.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said: “A development model has been prepared based on 42 modules for the development of municipalities. It will be handed over to municipal commissioners and chairmen. They should study this model and see what is missing in their respective municipalities and prioritise their works based on this model.” “Our CM always says plan your village, plan your town and plan your State. We should plan our town development as per this thought,” he said.

Stressing the need for all municipalities to conduct resource, power, sanitation and water audits, he said: “The department should ensure that all sanitation staff are paid their `12,000 salary in the first week of every month.”

He also said: “We must work towards the target of having one public toilet for every 1,000 people in all municipalities by Aug 15. Of those 50 per cent should be ‘She toilets’.”

Siddipet is a model municipality: MAUD Min
While advocating the need to strategically develop the cities, Minister KT Rama Rao described Siddipet as a model municipality in the State. He urged the people’s representatives as well as the officials to plan and execute development works in their respective municipalities based on the Siddipet model

