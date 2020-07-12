STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Govt urged to take up excavations in Kotla Narsimhulapally village

Locals and historians mount pressure after an idol of a Jain monk was recently found here

Published: 12th July 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Centuries-old kalyana mandapam at Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy temple in Karimnagar

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Residents of the Kotla Narsimhulapally village, and historians, want the State government to take up excavations in the village to unearth historical artifacts that are regularly found in the region.

A few days ago, an idol of the Jain monk (24th Teerthankara) Vardhamana Mahavira was found by a farmer when he was cultivating his land. After this, villagers have started stressing on the need for taking up an excavation in the area to highlight its historical importance. Historians, too, have been seeking government intervention.

Historian Sankepalli Nagendra Sharma said from the idols found, it appears that Hindus and Jains stayed together in communal harmony at villages in the region. During the ancient period, the area was ruled by Nanda and Satavahana kingdoms and later, during the seventh century, the reigns of Chalukyas of Vemulawada and the Rashtrakutas followed, Sharma said. “Once upon a time, Jainism flourished in this region. If Archaeology Department takes up excavations, more historical wealth will be unearthed,” he added.

Jain devotees from Hyderabad and even Karnataka visited the area after the Jain monk’s idol found was found in the fields. The devotees had expressed wish for a temple to be constructed in the villages. Presently, Jain idols found in the region, including those of Parshvanatha and Mahavira, are placed in a room under control of the village sarpanch.

Other historical structures in the village include temples of Lord Vishwanatha and Prasanna Laxminarsimha Swamy on a hill, along with structures of barracks for prisoners and a security post. The temple has a rock sculpture of Ugra Narasimha with eight heads and multiple hands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp