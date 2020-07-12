STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court upholds regular recruitment of junior lecturers

“This court has repeatedly directed the State to ensure that the practice of having teaching staff, on a contractual basis, or as a guest faculty, should be given up.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the best interest of students community, a division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State government to implement the order of a single judge who directed the Commissioner for Intermediate Education to forthwith take up the issue of making regular recruitment (instead of taking guest faculty) to the cadre of Junior Lecturers with the public service commission, and in a time bound manner the selections should be finalised keeping in mind 2021-22 academic year.

“This court has repeatedly directed the State to ensure that the practice of having teaching staff, on a contractual basis, or as a guest faculty, should be given up. And the State should initiate regular selection of teaching faculty in Junior Colleges, and in other State educational institutions.

Therefore, it is hoped that the authorities concerned will take their constitutional duty of creating a firm, strong and a vibrant educational institutions across the State by selecting best candidates available in the country,” the bench observed while dismissing the appeals filed by several guest faculty members challenging the single judge order.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy found that the appellant-petitioners are temporary employees, who were appointed as guest faculty members for a given academic year, and were paid on hourly basis for classes taken by them, and said that they have no lien over the post.

