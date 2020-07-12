Chief Minister KCR back, issues orders on Rythu Bandhu payments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed officials to provide Rythu Bandhu payments to all farmers. If any farmer did not get the payment, identify them and extend the investment support scheme, Rao directed the officials.

Returning to Pragathi Bhavan from his farmhouse, where he spent two weeks, Rao held a review meeting on Agriculture on Saturday. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi state president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy and several other officials were present at the review meeting.

Already 99.9 per cent farmers have received Rythu Bandhu amounts. Rao expressed happiness over all farmers in the state following regulated crop system. He said it was a good sign for the future. Even though the financial situation was is good due to Covid, the government provided Rythu Bandhu amounts to the farmers, Rao said. He directed the Ministers and MLAs to verify whether any farmer was yet to get the amount in their segments.

He directed the District Collectors to resolve land title issues, as some farmers did not get the amounts because of them. Conduct spot enquiry and resolve the land ownership issues, Rao told the Collectors. The Chief Minister said the government would spend any amount for Rythu Bandhu and there was no time limit for extending the help.

Cold storage for seeds

The CM also announced that an ultra-modern cold storage unit would be constructed at an estimated cost of `25 crore to store seeds produced by Seed Development Corporation. The funds for the unit would be released shortly, he said. He directed officials to complete the construction of Rythu Vedikas by Dasara.

He recalled that Lakshmapur village in Medchal district did not have a revenue record. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy arranged for the survey to be conducted, and a revenue record was created for the village, which identifies owners of all land. Such surveys should be conducted in every village, Rao said.