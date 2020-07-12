Nagoba temple to get 30 stone pillars signifying Gond history

S Raja Reddy By

ADILABAD: The re-construction work at Keslapur Nagoba temple in Adilabad is in progress. As part of the same, 30 stone pillars are being designed by skilled sculptors at Allagadda in Kurnool district.

A pillar signifying the Gondvana Kingdom’s

history, being designed for Keslapur

Nagoba temple at Allagadda in Andhra Pradesh

Each one of these pillars would have artistic references to the Gondvana Kingdom, as the region where the temple is located was once ruled by the Gonds — from 15 to 18 century, to be precise. The traditions of the Meshram clan, the custodians of the temple, would also be incorporated into the designs.

Members of the Meshram clan voluntarily collected and donated the amount required for the re-construction. Donations were received from about 2,500 members of the clan residing across the nation. An amount of `3 crore would be spent for re-construction of the sanctum sanctorum.

Nagoba temple trust board member Meshram Anand Rao said the 30 stone pillars being built at Allagadda will be transported to the temple by August. Construction work may be completed by next year, Anand Rao said.