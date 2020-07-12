STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nizamabad Covid victim’s body shifted to burial ground in auto

A Covid victim’s body was carried in an autorickshaw from Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad to the local burial ground on Saturday for the funeral.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  A COVID victim’s body was carried in an autorickshaw from Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad to the local burial ground on Saturday for the funeral. GGH Superintendent M Nageshwar Rao has been directed by the Telangana Director of Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy to file criminal cases against the staff involved in handing over the body. The Superintendent has also appointed a committee to look into the incident.

From Thursday night to Friday morning, three persons died at Government General Hospital. Officials shifted the bodies to the burial ground in ambulances and held the funeral according to protocol on Friday.
However, the family of the third victim did not show up. They instead directed their relatives in Nizamabad to do the funeral, after which they took the body from the hospital in an autorickshaw to the burial ground.

Inquiry ordered
Dr Reddy has also ordered for an inquiry into the matter, as to how a COVID body was handed over to relatives instead of following standard protocol for disposal. All hospital superintendents have been instructed to strictly follow the guidelines to ensure that such incidents are not be repeated.

