COVID-19: Now, a robot to disinfect ICU beds at Gandhi Hospital in five minutes

These robots can be deployed not only in hospitals and clinics but also banks, offices, business facilities, hotel rooms, restaurants and lounges.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reevax Pharma Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based company, on Saturday announced that it has dedicated a bacteria and virus disinfecting autonomous robot, UVRova BR, to Gandhi Hospital. The robot will be deployed inside the ICU. It will disinfect recently-vacated beds and the immediate surroundings within five minutes.

Jagan Y, CEO, Reevax Pharma, said, “UVRova robots will ease the process of disinfecting the areas while reducing human intervention as well as hospital-acquired infections significantly.” G Pranay Reddy, CMO added that the robots manufactured by Reevax Pharma, UVRova BR, and UVRova ST, have a power wattage of 1,700 watts and a very high UV dose output of 640 watts.

These robots can be deployed not only in hospitals and clinics but also banks, offices, business facilities, hotel rooms, restaurants and lounges. “It is proven that the UVRova robots can disinfect 99.99 per cent of pathogens within five-six minutes of exposure, as per various internal and external assessments,” Reddy added.

Reevax Pharma Private Ltd chairman Mohan Tayel, director Jagannath Y and CMO G Pranay Reddy, handed over an autonomous disinfection robot to IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Secretariat.
Rama Rao said, “We appreciate Reevax Pharma Private Limited for dedicating this essential and effective disinfecting robot to one of the government hospitals in Hyderabad.”

Kishan visits Covid testing centres
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited the Covid-19 testing centres in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Saturday. The Minister interacted with doctors and paramedical staff at Fever Hospital, Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences and Railway Hospital. Speaking to newsmen, he said, “The Central Government has sent various medical equipment like N-95 masks worth Rs  7.14 lakh, PPE kits worth Rs  2.41 lakh, hydroxychloroquine tablets worth Rs  23 lakh, 688 ventilators, 2,90,427 RT PCR kits, 1,22,764 RNA kits and 52,000 VTM kits.” The Central Government has given Rs  215 crore to the State to combat Covid-19, he added.

