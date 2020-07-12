Rural Telangana see more development post lockdown

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Post the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, as MNREGA funds were not being utilised, government departments decided to use them to provide infrastructure facilities in rural areas. As a result, construction activities are in progress in many villages of Nizamabad district.

Programmes such as Haritaharam, construction of ‘rythu vedikas’ and drying platforms were recently taken up. Apart from the ongoing Palle Pragathi works, special sanitation programmes are being continued in rural areas. District level officials are touring the districts to inspect progress of ongoing works.

Residents of villages say they have not seen development programmes being taken up at such a fast pace in the past. Meanwhile, officials are also focused on controlling spread of Covid-19 cases in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Sudarshanam said department officials are taking steps to prevent spread of the virus while organising various programmes.