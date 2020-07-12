Woman takes to Twitter to find ‘missing’ aunt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman in the city got the shock of her life when she received a call from the Chest Hospital stating her 70-year-old aunt, who was admitted in the hospital, was not there anymore. On enquiry, it was learnt that the patient’s condition deteriorated and she was taken to Gandhi Hospital at 11 am on Saturday.

“We admitted pedamma to Chest Hospital on July 7 on suspicion of Covid, as she had pneumonia and loose motions. Her test results returned on July 11, stating she was positive for the virus,” said Sravanthi, the patient’s niece.

However, in the evening, the Chest Hospital staff said the patient’s oxygen level came down and that she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. The family did not know which ward, floor, or block the patient was, highlighting the poor patient management at Chest Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. “I tried my aunt’s phone several times but it was switched off. I did not know which mortuary or graveyard should I search to find her,” said an agonised Sravanthi.

On July 11, she went to Chest Hospital and Gandhi Hospital to look for her aunt, but did not find her.

Later, she took to Twitter to reach out to the officials. The Minister of Health and Family Welfare intervened, and after 40 minutes of search, it was learnt she was in the fifth floor.In the past too, cases have emerged from Gandhi Hospital wherein a man was admitted and went missing.