Youth held for cooking monitor lizard in Telangana's Medak

MEDAK: A 21-year-old youngster has been arrested by the forest and police officials from Narsingi forest area of Papannapet, for allegedly roasting a monitor lizard.

A screen grab from the video that shows

a monitor lizard being roasted by a youngster

The video of the incident went viral on Saturday. In the video, the youngster was seen roasting the monitor lizard in a campfire spit near Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple in Papannapet mandal.

Soon after noticing the footage, CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the Medak forest and police authorities to take action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, District Forest Officer (DFO) Padmajarani stated that they were inquiring whether the accused was involved in other such incidents. Though the monitor lizard is a protected species, it is considered a delicacy in some parts of India.