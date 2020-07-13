STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MP Arvind slams CM over Covid; TRS and BJP cadre exchange blows

The series of events started with Arvind’s remark that the Corona crisis went out control because of the inept handling by the Chief Minister.

Published: 13th July 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma argues with police officials during a protest in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The tension between TRS and BJP escalated on Sunday when the workers of both parties resorted to protests against one another, after Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

The series of events started with Arvind’s remark that the Corona crisis went out control because of the inept handling by the Chief Minister. He also said that the KCR family would be in jail after 2023, for plundering public money. Cut to the quick by the stinging remarks of the MP, the TRS Yuvajana Vidyarthi Sangham activists tried to barge into the BJP Warangal Urban office  in Hanamkonda and attack the convoy of the MP.

The Subedari police, who learnt about the TRS workers trying to force their way into the BJP office rushed to the spot and stopped them just in time and prevented them from attacking the MP as he was leaving in his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Warangal Urban district BJP leaders, in an act of retaliation, tried to lay siege to the camp office of government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar in Balasamudram Colony in Hanamkonda, but the cops managed to disperse them.

The trouble started when Arvind made allegations against KCR and his family that they are pillaging the State and that the Chief Minister was supporting AIMIM only with an eye on GHMC, which will be going to elections in the near future. He also took potshots at Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal East MLA Nananepu Narender that they were involved in land grabbing activities in the city.

Enraged over the allegations, the TRS cadre staged a protest in front of the BJP party office and tried to attack the BJP MP’s convoy, even after Vinay Bhaskar and Narender held a meeting and condemned the MP for his allegations. Vinay Bhaskar alleged that Arvind was a clown in politics who he went back on his promise of getting the Turmeric Board in Niazmabad after winning the elections.He demanded that Arvind should prove the allegations made against him, while Narender dared him to prove that he had encroached any land.

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Telangana “traitors” attacked Arvind and that it was done at the instance of the Chief Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS BJP Dharmapuri Arvind K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana politics
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp