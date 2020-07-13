MP Arvind slams CM over Covid; TRS and BJP cadre exchange blows

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The tension between TRS and BJP escalated on Sunday when the workers of both parties resorted to protests against one another, after Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

The series of events started with Arvind’s remark that the Corona crisis went out control because of the inept handling by the Chief Minister. He also said that the KCR family would be in jail after 2023, for plundering public money. Cut to the quick by the stinging remarks of the MP, the TRS Yuvajana Vidyarthi Sangham activists tried to barge into the BJP Warangal Urban office in Hanamkonda and attack the convoy of the MP.

The Subedari police, who learnt about the TRS workers trying to force their way into the BJP office rushed to the spot and stopped them just in time and prevented them from attacking the MP as he was leaving in his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Warangal Urban district BJP leaders, in an act of retaliation, tried to lay siege to the camp office of government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar in Balasamudram Colony in Hanamkonda, but the cops managed to disperse them.

The trouble started when Arvind made allegations against KCR and his family that they are pillaging the State and that the Chief Minister was supporting AIMIM only with an eye on GHMC, which will be going to elections in the near future. He also took potshots at Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal East MLA Nananepu Narender that they were involved in land grabbing activities in the city.

Enraged over the allegations, the TRS cadre staged a protest in front of the BJP party office and tried to attack the BJP MP’s convoy, even after Vinay Bhaskar and Narender held a meeting and condemned the MP for his allegations. Vinay Bhaskar alleged that Arvind was a clown in politics who he went back on his promise of getting the Turmeric Board in Niazmabad after winning the elections.He demanded that Arvind should prove the allegations made against him, while Narender dared him to prove that he had encroached any land.

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Telangana “traitors” attacked Arvind and that it was done at the instance of the Chief Minister.