COVID-19 here to stay? Secunderabad's Ujjaini Mahankali temple oracle predicts 'tough times ahead'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The most awaited event — Rangam — at Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad, concluded today but with some disheartening predictions about the coronavirus outbreak.

The second day of the Lashkar Bonalu began with the Rangam event.

An oracle, Swarnalatha, at the temple predicted that the coronavirus predicted that tough times lay ahead, when asked about when the ongoing crisis due to the pandemic could possibly come to an end.

“One has to reap what they sow; People must experience the results of Karma of what they have committed. I am warning you that the coming days are more dangerous," Swarnalatha said.

The oracle also expressed displeasure over this year's celebrations and asked the devotees to conduct special Pujas and Yagnas for five-weeks.

Every year, thousands would attend to hear what the oracle would say about the future, but this time there were hardly any people around due to the restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Gatam procession — custom which was adopted in the recent times — of caparisoned elephant, which would be brought from Nehru Zoological Park, was not organised this year.