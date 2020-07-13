STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar village’s stitch in time helps in coronavirus fight

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The 15-day lockdown imposed by the gram panchayat body and the village heads in the Valbhapur village, officially ended on Sunday. The decision to impose a lockdown was taken to stop the spread of Covid, and was implemented after the village heads jointly passed a resolution on June 27, to implement lockdown from June 28.

According to reports, one death and 11 positive cases have been reported from the village in Veenavanka mandal. Village sarpanch Ekkati Raghuram Reddy told Express that the lockdown, which was imposed to stop the deadly virus, has yielded good results in the village. No new cases were registered in the village since June 28. It is to be noted that the village comes under Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which is represented by Health Minister Eatala Rajender. After the lockdown, every household in the village followed strict rules and refrained from going out. When Express spoke the villagers, they informed that they did exactly what the village sarpanch told them.

All the Kirana shops, belt shops and other shops remained closed and the villagers purchased groceries for 15 days before the lockdown was imposed. Areas where positive cases were reported were thorougly sanitised. “The timing to collect water was fixed. The water plant was open from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. Villagers were informed to collect water from the water plant free of cost,” said Raghuram Reddy.

Village becomes role model for others fighting virus spread

Valbhapur village’s sarpanch, Ekkati Raghuram Reddy, said that it is a good sign that all those who tested positive for Covid-19 are recuperating. “We also suggested the villagers to consume fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C to boost immunity. Wearing masks and sanitisers was made mandatory,” he said. Valbhapur village has now become a role model for villages who are still fighting Coronavirus

