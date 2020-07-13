Nizamabad hospital superintendent quits post over govt scrutiny in handling COVID-19 victim's body

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Government General Hospital superintendent Dr M Nageshwar Rao has quit his administrative post pained over the government taking a serious view of the hospital staff despatching the body of a Covid-19 patient to burial ground in an auto rickshaw a couple of days ago.

He sent his resignation letter to Director of Medical Education, (DME) expressing his inability in continuing in the post.

The DME had asked the Superintendent to file criminal cases against the staff of the hospitals mortuary for sending the body in an auto.

Though the hospital had one hearse, the staff sent the body in an auto, without waiting for the hearse to return which was sent to deliver three more bodies at a different burial ground.

The body that was sent in auto was one of four patients who died in the hospital three days ago.

Of them, three died of Covid-19 and the other due to some other health complication.