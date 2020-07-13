STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online class: Warangal private schools continue to flout norms

Published: 13th July 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

For representational purposes

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Parents of school students want the State government to take action against private schools in the district for conducting online classes without any guidelines by the authorities concerned. In the meantime, parents have also come forward alleging that the schools managements are forcing them to purchase books and electronic gadgets for online classes from the institutions itself, claiming that the gadgets are equipped with all necessary software which would prove helpful to the students.

On the other hand, parents also claimed that the schools have already started demanding fees for the online classes, though they are yet to get government nod for the same.

While the government has issued orders to the affiliated schools to not hike fees for the academic year 2020-21, there are no instructions yet regarding online classes. Speaking to Express, N Raju Kumar, one of the parents from Hanamkonda, alleged that though they gave a written complaint to the office of District Education Officer (DEO), the authorities have not taken any action against the schools.

private schools online class
