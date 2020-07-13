Report sought on possible child labour rise in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), taking cognisance of a complaint, has directed the Labour Commissioner of Telangana to submit a report on a possible increase in child labour post the lockdown. After the lockdown, multiple reports surfaced which stated that an increase in the child labour was anticipated due to loss of livelihood.

A complaint was filed at the NHRC earlier this month, urging the Commission to look into the matter. Taking cognisance, the NHRC directed the Labour Commissioner of Telangana State and other authorities to submit a report within four weeks.

Speaking to TNIE, the complainant B Akash Kumar, a law student from Osmania University, said, “Post the lockdown, multiple reports, including one from UNICEF, suggest that child labour will increase, violating rights of many children from our State. Keeping this in mind, I have asked the NHRC to conduct an inquiry by directing the Union and the State governments to inspect all the industries, factories, and establishments.”