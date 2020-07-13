STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCCL eyes tech-based security system

It has advised that the tracking of vehicles should start right from the moment the coal is loaded in them.

Image of SCCL used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To prevent pilferage of coal, the Singareni Collieries is trying to amp up its security with tech-enabled solutions such as IP cameras, boom barriers and GPS/GPRS tracking systems to monitor the transportation of coal from one place to another.

It has advised that the tracking of vehicles should start right from the moment the coal is loaded in them. A software, which would keep an eye on the vehicle fleet comprising coal trucks and diesel bowzers, has to be installed. “The position of the vehicles is to be displayed on the web-based software using Google Maps on the internet client system,” SCCL said, adding that the data would be stored on Oracle 12 C servers in Hyderabad.

It is also planning geo-fences for new routes that it has taken up for the transportation of coal. Geo-fencing is a system that triggers an alarm when a mobile device enters or exits a virtual boundary set up around a geographical location, known as a geo-fence. As of now, SCCL has invited tenders for this system and has issued clear directions about its necessities.

For geo-fences, Singareni Collieries has clarified that all routes for the transportation of coal/diesel have to be geo-fenced. It said there may be new routes opened up to 2024, which too have to be provided protection.

They are also looking at equipping themselves with radio frequency identification reader (RFID) — a device used to gather information from an RFID tag, which is used to track individual objects. The operation of boom barriers, which are guarded check posts, would be initiated by the RFID reader, the tender document read. Singareni Collieries said IP cameras have to be provided at check posts.

