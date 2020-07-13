Secretariat demolition: Telangana HC asks for state cabinet's decision in sealed cover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state advocate general to furnish the cabinet's final decision in a sealed cover regarding demolition of the old Secretariat buildings.

It also directed the petitioners' counsel to file a reply to the counter affidavit filed by the government which alleged that the petitioners belong to political parties and have filed the present PIL case with a political motive and not in public interest. The court extended the earlier stay order till July 15 and posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

The court passed this order after a PIL was filed by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, and Cheruku Sudhakar of the Telangana Inti Party alleging that the ongoing demolition of old Secretariat buildings, situated near Hussain Sagar lake in the city, is taking place in violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and so on.

The Telangana government, in its counter affidavit, submitted that it has followed all statutory rules required for demolition.