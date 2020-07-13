Telangana coronavirus: 1000-bed isolation ward in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As Covid cases increase by the day, the Khammam district administration is taking all measures to contain the virus, Collector RV Karnan said on Sunday. For this, he said, a 1,000-bed isolation centre has been set up in Khammam for Covid patients.

He also said 120 oxygen beds and 15 ventilators are ready in the Khammam main hospital. He appealed to the people not to panic and assured them that the government is taking all measures to ensure their safety in the district.

He urged them to wear masks and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of the virus. Speaking on Harita Haram, he said it is progressing well and officials are following Covid norms while implementing it.