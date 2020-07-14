BJP leaders put under house arrest

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Several BJP leaders and cadre were arrested in Warangal (Urban) district on Monday, as they tried to stage a protest at the Martyrs Memorial in Hanamkonda against the attack on Nizamabad MP D Arvind’s convoy on Sunday. The police had denied permission for the gathering in view of Covid-19. A few BJP leaders were put under house arrest. Party district president Rao Padma was arrested and moved to a private function hall in Bheemaram, as she was on her way to the protest. Speaking to the media, Rao Padma said, “It was the TRS cadre who tried to attack a BJP MP’s convoy.

And yet, the BJP leaders are put under house arrest. Why is the State government scared of a BJP protest?” Many BJP workers threw eggs at the houses of chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal (East) MLA N Narender. The police arrested them. Meanwhile, TRS leaders attempted to burn the effigy of Arvind. A scuffle broke out between the TRS and BJP activists, forcing the police to disperse the groups.