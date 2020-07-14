COVID stigma: Relatives forced to shift Telangana man's body on bullock cart

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Relative of a 45-year-old man who died at Akaram village under Shaligouraram mandal had to pull his body on a bullock cart after people in the village, afraid that he had died of Covid-19, refused to transport the body in a vehicle. The incident came to light on Monday. As bulls were also not available, they had to put the body on the cart and pull it themselves. Shockingly, his Covid result came out positive on Monday, following which his relatives were placed under quarantine

Covid patient escapes isolation centre

Tension prevailed at Yadgarpally village of Miryalaguda mandal when a Covid positive person entered the village on Monday. According to officials, couple of days ago a resident of Yadgarpally tested positive for Covid and was sent to Nalgonda isolation centre. On Monday, he escaped from the centre and reached his village by bus. Villagers and his relatives alerted the police. Officials rushed to the village and shifted him to isolation centre.