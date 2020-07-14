STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR urges media, Oppn to help govt win Covid battle

He called upon the media to help the government in this endeavour by adopting a positive attitude.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Eatala Rajender and V Srinivas Goud at the inauguration of Government Medical College campus in Mahbubnagar district on Monday

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR :  Municipal  Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday advised the media and the Opposition to strengthen the hands of the government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and not do anything that would derail its efforts or demoralise its resolve to fight the demon. After inaugurating the new buildings of the Government Medical College constructed here on 50 acres of land at a cost of `450 crore, he said that the Opposition should know that it is not the time to belittle the government’s efforts while it is engaged in a vicious battle with Covid-19.

He called upon the media to help the government in this endeavour by adopting a positive attitude. “Otherwise the frontline Covid warriors would be demoralised,” he said. He said that the political parties casting aspersions on the government was not proper. “If KCR had failed in handling Covid-19, does it mean that all other leaders had “passed” the test? Will it be appropriate if I say that India is in third position in the incidence of the Coronavirus because of the inept handling of the situation by the Prime Minister? Covid-19 is a pandemic of unimaginable proportions and all the countries, mighty and strong, are coming a cropper before the virus,” he said and referred to how the US, Spain and Italy are still struggling in their battle against the virus.

Mortality rate is hardly 2%: KTR

The MAUD Minister called upon the media to see that their reports would help the government’s efforts and not discourage and demoralise the staff. “I am not saying all that we are doing is foolproof. There might be a slip up here and there. In these days of a calamity of alarming proportions, the media should ignore such small issues and instil confidence in the people. They should help the warriors win the battle with Covid-19 by adopting a positive approach in news coverage,” the Minister said. Rama Rao pointed out that the mortality rate was very low among the Covid-19 affected patients.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Excise
Minister V Srinivas Goud during the
inauguration of an expo at Ambedkar
Chowrasta in Mahbubnagar on Monday

“It is hardly two per cent and a majority of those who contacted the infection were walking out of hospitals all in smiles and in pink of health,” he said. He said that the entire world has been rattled by Covid- 19 virus and added that all frontline warriors of the State from the top to bottom have bene working hard for its containment.

The Minister also inaugurated India’s largest eco-park spread across 2,087 acres of land in Mahbubnagar and said that he was very happy to inaugurate the park which has been named after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He asked the officials to make arrangements at the park to ensure that the tourists from Hyderabad also visit it in the future. Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that it was heartening that the medical college has been completed in a record time. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud also spoke on the occasion.

