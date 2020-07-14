Now, send pleas to Nalgonda tahsildars through WhatsApp

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: AMID rising Covid-19 cases in Nalgonda district, the mandal tahsildars concerned have asked the general public to send their petitions containing grievances through WhatsApp, instead of submitting them in person at the tahsildar’s office. A group with Village Revenue Officers (VROs) has been created for the people to submit their petitions online. In Nalgonda district, there are around 31 tahsildar offices and villagers in large number visit offices to submit their grievances.

The decision for the same was taken after a revenue employee tested positive for the virus, after which the offices have been closed. For the people who do not have access to internet and WhatsApp, a drop box has been arranged in front of the office.