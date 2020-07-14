STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials get Sangareddy Collector's notice for delaying development works

He also issued notices to sarpanches and secretaries of 30 villages, expressing dissatisfaction that they were not even interested in finishing the construction of Vaikunta Dhamams.

Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao

Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao (Photo | Telangana government website)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  District  Collector M Hanumantha Rao has issued show-cause notices to municipal commissioners and the chairmen of Sangareddy, Sadasivpet and Bollaram municipalities for the delay in construction of Vaikunta Dhamams (crematoriums) and in implementing Haritha Haram programme. He has directed them to furnish a reply within three days and warned of serious action if the reply was not reasonable. He warned that they would be suspended if they did not complete the works within a week after receiving the notices.

He also issued notices to sarpanches and secretaries of 30 villages, expressing dissatisfaction that they were not even interested in finishing the construction of Vaikunta Dhamams. The Collector stated in the notices that besides the construction of the crematoriums, sanitation activities have also not been carried out properly in the villages. He also vented ire at them for not maintaining nurseries for Haritha Haram. Recently, Finance Minister T Harish Rao had held a meeting with officials and had directed them to speed up the Vaikunta Dhamam works in Sangareddy and complete it by July 15.

