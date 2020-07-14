Telangana doctor drives COVID-19 victim's body to crematorium in tractor after municipal workers step back

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a doctor from Telangana's Pedapalli drove a tractor himself to assist in the transport of a coronavirus victim's body to a crematorium for completion of their last rites, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu lauded his efforts.

Taking to Twitter, the VP tweeted, "Greatly appreciate the gesture of Dr. Pendyala Sriram, Peddapalli District Surveillance Officer in Telangana. I am sure his noble act will inspire others. #Respect"

"His selfless service is an outstanding example of India’s age-old philosophy of share & care," the Vice President further said.

The incident occurred on July 13 in Pedapalli district where municipal workers did not turn up to take the victim's body to the site and assist the family in conducting their last rites.

The doctor then stepped up by taking the charge of transporting the patient's mortal remains himself.

Dr Srirams efforts were captured in a video that has since gone viral and he was appreciated by many for his proactive approach.