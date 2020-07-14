STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Warangal Collector gifts smartphone to student

In a noble gesture, Warangal (Rural) District Collector M Haritha gifted a smartphone to a poor student so that she could attend online classes for higher studies, here on Monday.

Published: 14th July 2020 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Warangal (Rural) Collector M Haritha hands over a smartphone to a poor student, at her chamber on Monday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:   In a noble gesture, Warangal (Rural) District Collector M Haritha gifted a smartphone to a poor student so that she could attend online classes for higher studies, here on Monday. The girl was rescued in 2019, while her parents were trying to marry her off, by the District Child Protection officials and is studying in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV).

According to information, the 17-year-old girl recently had secured 89 per cent marks in the Intermediate exams. She is a native of Ookal village in Raiparthy mandal. As the girl wanted to study further, the issue was brought to the Collector’s notice by a few persons. Upon learning this, the collector instructed officials to shift the girl to KGVB.

Meanwhile, when the schools switched the classes to online mode, the girl was left in the lurch as she does not have any electronic gadgets. When the Collector was informed about it, she immediately bought a smartphone worth `10,000 and handed over the same to the girl, so that she could continue her studies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp