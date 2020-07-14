Warangal Collector gifts smartphone to student

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a noble gesture, Warangal (Rural) District Collector M Haritha gifted a smartphone to a poor student so that she could attend online classes for higher studies, here on Monday. The girl was rescued in 2019, while her parents were trying to marry her off, by the District Child Protection officials and is studying in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV).

According to information, the 17-year-old girl recently had secured 89 per cent marks in the Intermediate exams. She is a native of Ookal village in Raiparthy mandal. As the girl wanted to study further, the issue was brought to the Collector’s notice by a few persons. Upon learning this, the collector instructed officials to shift the girl to KGVB.

Meanwhile, when the schools switched the classes to online mode, the girl was left in the lurch as she does not have any electronic gadgets. When the Collector was informed about it, she immediately bought a smartphone worth `10,000 and handed over the same to the girl, so that she could continue her studies.