8 IAS officers, 9 Special Grade Dy Collectors get postings in Telangana

Narayanapet Additional Collector D Srinivas Reddy was transferred and posted as ACLB, Yadadri-Bhongir, while the present ACLB was asked to report to the Revenue Department.

Published: 15th July 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve the implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, eight IAS officers from the 2018 batch and nine Special Grade Deputy Collectors were posted as Additional Collectors incharge of local bodies (ACLBs) on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued two separate GOs with this effect on Tuesday.

The IAS officers who were posted as ACLBs are: Anudeep Durishetty (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Koya Sree Harsha (Jogulamba Gadwal), Abhilasha Abhinav (Mahabubabad), B Satya Prasad (Rajanna-Siricilla), Kumar Deepak (Peddapalli), Adarsh Surabhi (Mulugu), Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao, (Nirmal) and Tejas Nandlal Pawar (Mahbubnagar). CCLA Assistant Secretary Kota Sreevatsa was transferred and posted as ACLB, Wanaparthy. Jagtial DRO Jalda Arunasri was transferred and posted as ACLB, Jagtial. Telangana Sahitya Academy, YAT&C Department Secretary Anugu Narsimha Reddy was transferred and posted as ACLB, Karimnagar. Kanduri Chandra Reddy was posted as ACLB, Narayanapet.

Adilabad DRO N Natraj was transferred and posted as ACLB, Kumarambheem-Asifabad. Jayashankar Bhupalapally RDO YV Ganesh was transferred and posted as ACLB, Jayashankar Bhupalapally. Medak DRO B Venkateswarlu was transferred and posted as ACLB, Medak. G Padmaja Rani was posted as ACLB, Suryapet. Narayanapet Additional Collector D Srinivas Reddy was transferred and posted as ACLB, Yadadri-Bhongir, while the present ACLB was asked to report to the Revenue Department.

Total number of ACLBs stands at 29

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued two separate GOs regarding the postings on Tuesday. With these fresh postings, the number of ACLBs in TS stands at 29.

