‘Aalana’ vehicle launched in Peddapalli dist

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a bid to ensure quality treatment to those who suffer from prolonged chronic diseases, the authorities have launched ‘Aalana’ programme in the district.

Collector Sikta Patnaik flagged off the ‘Aalana’ vehicle here on Tuesday. Under the ‘Aalana’ programme, medical staff would provide treatment to those suffering from chronic diseases by reaching their doorstep in a vehicle, which would have one doctor and a staff nurse.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the initiative has been taken up as part of the palliative care programme. She also mentioned that it would ensure treatment to all.