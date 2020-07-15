Applications for IPE’s Biz Mgmt open

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) has invited applications for its two-year PGDM in Business Management. The programme has been refurbished and the syllabus is in tune with the expectations of the industry. New courses offered by the programme include Business Analytics, Financial Analytics and Consumer Behaviour Analytics. Students with valid CAT/ MAT/ZAT/ATMA/CMAT/ GMAT scores may apply for the course. Eligible students can avail bank loans from nationalised and private banks to cover their course, as well as the hostel fee. Further information can be obtained at 9849606782 or by mailing narenkrish@ipeindia. org.