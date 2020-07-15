Biophore India to scale up Favipiravir production

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Biophore India Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced completion of the validation of Favipiravir and the decision to scale up its production. Favipiravir is an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) that can be used in the completed formulation of an antiviral drug approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for mild to moderate Covid-19 cases. Biophore received the DCGI license to manufacture the API in India as well as the permission to export it.

The company also received similar approvals in Turkey where it will collaborate with a local company. Dr Manik Reddy Pullagurla, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Biophore, said: “We have the capacity to scale up production of Favipiravir to meet local requirements, without compromising on our export commitments.” Dr Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, CEO of Biophore, said: “Biophore’s Favipiravir is 100 per cent Made in India. All materials and complex intermediates are either sourced locally or developed in-house. We are confident that this API will help our country move several steps forward in our united fight against Covid-19.”