COVID-19: Take tough steps against private hospitals charging high fees, Telangana HC tells govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the exorbitant fee being charged by private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare to invoke his power under Section 32 of the Clinical Establishment Act, 2010, which includes the power to cancel the registration of erring private hospitals, to control and supervise functioning of private hospitals.

While dealing with batch of PILs filed on the issue, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, also directed the State government to exercise the power delegated to it by the Centre under the Act and to prescribe the rates for different types of procedures and services that are being provided by private hospitals. Further, the bench directed the State government to establish a weblink to facilitate people to file complaints against the erring hospitals.

While finding fault with the medical staff of Gandhi Hospitals for turning away patients without extending Covid treatment and for insisting on them to furnish positive test reports, the bench directed the government to permit Gandhi Hospital to extend testing facilities to all the patients who approach the facility.

The bench also directed the government to ensure installation of dashboards outside Gandhi and Osmania hospitals, indicating live status of availability of vacant beds, beds with ventilators, beds attached with oxygen and regular beds for benefit of the public. While directing the State government to submit a detailed factual report with regard to implementation of its directions, the bench posted the matter to July 27 for further hearing.