Expose state government’s failures: Uttam urges Congressmen

He also reiterated the demand that the State government include Covid-19 treatment in the Aarogyasri scheme.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:44 AM

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the party cadre to expose the failures of the TRS-led government in handling the Covid situation in the State, as part of the ‘Speak Up Telangana’ campaign being launched on July 18.

He also reiterated the demand that the State government include Covid-19 treatment in the Aarogyasri scheme, pay Rs  50 lakh ex-gratia to frontline workers, including health staff, sanitation staff, journalists and police personnel, who died due to Covid-19 and Rs  10 lakh ex-gratia to the families of all Coronavirus victims.

Addressing the party cadre on Facebook on Tuesday, he, along with the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and the TPCC Covid-19 Task Force chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, decided to launch the ‘Speak Up Telangana’ online campaign.

