Now, Niloufer Hospital staff also begin strike

HYDERABAD: Critical medical care for the Covid-19 patients went haywire after nurses, paramedical and Class IV employees staged protests in Gandhi and Niloufer, the two major ter tiary hospi tals, on Tuesday. The protests broke out after new staff were recruited recently on outsourcing basis at a higher wage. The existing oursourced staff complain that the gap in salaries is almost `10,000. They allege that along with low wages they have erratic pay cycles, where salaries are not paid for three to four months, forcing them to take expensive loans from private money lenders.

Meanwhile at Niloufer Hospital, 100 staffers including Class IV employees, nurses and paramedical staff on outsourcing basis, staged a protest saying that the new recruits were paid higher than what they were being paid. Responding to the protests, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said that it was wrong to strike amidst a pandemic and that they were unable to increase wages due to present rules. “The matter of regularisation is with the judiciary and not us. We are following only protocols and the staff must assist and join,” he said.

Gandhi nurses to continue strike if demands aren’t met

The strike by outsourced nurses of Gandhi Hospital’s Nursing Association will go on, if the State government does not comply with their demands by Tuesday night. The outsourced nurses began the strike on Friday, demanding wage hike and regularisation. The nurses have been working for over 13 years with a meagre pay of `13,000. At Gandhi Hospital close to 800 patients are there and just a handful of nurses to attend to them. “On Monday night, over 150 patients were admitted and another 600 patients were to be attended by just 26 nurses in night shift,” said a senior nurse.