Revanth alleges illegal treasure hunt at Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, who believes that there is “hidden treasure” stashed away under the old Secretariat buildings, has urged Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan to set up a committee to probe the matter. Revanth also suggests that a panel consisting of Archaeology and NMDC officials could ascertain facts.

Addressing a press meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the Congress leader alleged that the TRS government had demolished the buildings in a hurry in order to conceal something. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has a hidden agenda in demolishing the Secretariat buildings. Immediately after the HC cleared the demolition, he disappeared. He returned only after 11 days, when the HC issued a stay,” Revanth said. The Congress leader said that when he probed further, he realised that a “treasure hunt” was going on. Several history buffs believed that there is an underground vault beneath some blocks of the Old Secretariat, especially the G Block, said Revanth. This contained gold and other jewels.