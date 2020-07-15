Satavahana hostels to be turned into isolation centres

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: IN view of rising Covid cases in Karimnagar, the district administration and health department are readying new isolation centres, including the girls’ and boys’ hostels at Satavahana University (SU). Students have been asked to vacate the hostels as part of the same.

District Collector K Shashanka inspected the hostels in the varsity and those at Chelmeda Institute of Medical Sciences two days ago. In fact, six patients were quarantined in SU on Tuesday. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Sujatha told Express that the isolation wards were being readied in anticipation of more Covid cases. “Over 100 Covid-19 patients are under home isolation. Asymptomatic Covid patients, who do not have enough facilities for quarantine in their homes, would be sent to the isolation centre in SU,” she said.

Patient spotted outdoors

A Covid patient, who was supposed to be under home quarantine, was spotted in Adarsha Nagar on Tuesday. The residents of the colony captured him, CCTV visuals of which went viral on social media. The residents blocked the colony roads on Tuesday.