STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana district hospitals, TIMS to start COVID-19 treatment

In a major development, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Tuesday announced that the district hospitals will be starting treatment for critical Covid- 19 patients.

Published: 15th July 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Health department staff preparing home isolation kits in Warangal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Tuesday announced that the district hospitals will be starting treatment for critical Covid- 19 patients.

Stating that availability of ventilators and oxygen has been amped up across all district hospitals, he said that the decision was taken to reduce pressure on Gandhi Hospital, which is currently treating around 780-odd critical Covid patients.

“This decision was taken not only to reduce the burden on Gandhi Hospital but also to save precious time that goes into transporting a critical patient from the respective district to Hyderabad,” said Dr Reddy.

The senior doctor also informed that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) too will start screening Covid-19 patients and if required, the patients would be advised home or institutional isolation or referred to Gandhi Hospital based on severity of the case.

“We will start a triage system in TIMS where patients will be examined. Those with mild symptoms will be given guidance on home or institutional isolation and serious cases will be screened and sent to Gandhi Hospital for multi-disciplinary treatment,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Telangana hospitals COVID treatment COVID-19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp