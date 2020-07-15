Vacant posts in ULBs to be filled soon, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao emphasised the need to increase staff strength in proportion to the increasing population in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). He held a review meeting on Tuesday on the vacancies in the Municipal Department and instructed officials to fill the posts as per the requirement.

Efforts to fill vacant posts in the newly formed ULBs, especially those located adjacent the ORR, needs to be taken on priority, he said. He directed the officials to take up rationalisation of available staff before recruitment of new employees in all departments of the municipalities.

KTR said the recruitment would be made in accordance with the future needs of ULBs, and the focus would be on filling vacancies in engineering and infrastructure development sections.