Virus-hit Telangana Congress headquarters being sanitised

In view of the sanitisation, the Gandhi Bhavan would remain closed for a few days, Congress sources said on Wednesday.

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Congress in Telangana here, is being sanitised after some party leaders and activists tested positive for COVID-19.

The party state unit secretary, who was among those infected, died two days ago.

"Its like a government office being sanitised when COVID-19 positive cases are found and a portion of the office remaining closed for two-three days," they said.

Some leaders of the NSUI (National Students' Union of India), the student wing of the Congress, had tested positive for the virus earlier.

State Congress secretary Narender Yadav succumbed to the infection on July 13 while undergoing treatment.

Yadav had participated in the birth anniversary function of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at the Gandhi Bhavan on July 8, the sources said.

Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao and state Congress treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, who were also infected, have recovered.

The Gandhi Bhavan has been the headquarters of the party in undivided Andhra Pradesh for decades and it is now in Telangana.

