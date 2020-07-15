STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Warangal Urban to start rapid antigen tests

While 206 are active cases, 72 have been discharged from the hospitals, and nine deaths were reported.

Published: 15th July 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Warangal (Urban) District Medical and Health Department staff arrange home isolation kits for distribution on Tuesday

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: AS the number of Covid cases are increasing by the day in the State, Warangal (Urban) District Medical and Health Department authorities have decided to start rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in the district. Though the second-largest city, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) area has been badly affected by the virus, as per which health officials marked Kumarpally, Srinivasa Colony, Vishwakarmaveedi, Parimala colony, Waddepalli, Gopalpur, Meedalaiah temple street and Kothawada as containment zones. According to the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), 193 teams are working in 31 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district.

As many as 1,053 Covid- 19 tests have been conducted so far. A total of 287 positive cases have been recorded here since April 1. While 206 are active cases, 72 have been discharged from the hospitals, and nine deaths were reported. Around 64 persons are undergoing treatment in the MGM Hospital in Warangal, and three patients have been admitted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Speaking to Express, DMHO K Lalitha Devi said, “We have distributed 25 rapid kits to each primary healthcare centres and 500 kits have been allocated to the MGM Hospital. We will start the tests soon.”

“We have also set up a 24- hour helpline to monitor the health condition of patients in home isolation. We have given the home isolation kits to patients, which includes paracetamol, B-complex, Vitamin- C tablets, hand sanitiser, a pair of hand gloves, three face masks, and milk powder packets,” said Devi. She also said that those put under home quarantine in rural areas are being monitored by Asha workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp