Warangal Urban to start rapid antigen tests

Express News Service

WARANGAL: AS the number of Covid cases are increasing by the day in the State, Warangal (Urban) District Medical and Health Department authorities have decided to start rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in the district. Though the second-largest city, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) area has been badly affected by the virus, as per which health officials marked Kumarpally, Srinivasa Colony, Vishwakarmaveedi, Parimala colony, Waddepalli, Gopalpur, Meedalaiah temple street and Kothawada as containment zones. According to the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), 193 teams are working in 31 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district.

As many as 1,053 Covid- 19 tests have been conducted so far. A total of 287 positive cases have been recorded here since April 1. While 206 are active cases, 72 have been discharged from the hospitals, and nine deaths were reported. Around 64 persons are undergoing treatment in the MGM Hospital in Warangal, and three patients have been admitted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Speaking to Express, DMHO K Lalitha Devi said, “We have distributed 25 rapid kits to each primary healthcare centres and 500 kits have been allocated to the MGM Hospital. We will start the tests soon.”

“We have also set up a 24- hour helpline to monitor the health condition of patients in home isolation. We have given the home isolation kits to patients, which includes paracetamol, B-complex, Vitamin- C tablets, hand sanitiser, a pair of hand gloves, three face masks, and milk powder packets,” said Devi. She also said that those put under home quarantine in rural areas are being monitored by Asha workers.