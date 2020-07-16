1,597 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday taking the State's tally to 39,342. While 25,999 have been discharged so far, 1,159 patients were declared COVID-19 free on Wednesday.

As per the media bulletin, 13,642 tests were conducted and 796 cases were traced in GHMC limits, followed by 212 in Raangareddy and 73 in Medchal. There were 58 cases in Nalgonda and 44 in Warangal Urban as well.

Death toll reached 386 with 11 new deaths. Medical officials assured that occupancy in hospitals were sufficient and there were 1,013 ICU beds and 3,001 oxygen beds. The State has also launched a WhatsApp number for citizens to lodge their grievance against private hospitals. The number is 91541-70960 and telemedicine can be accessed on 1800-5991-2345.