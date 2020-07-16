STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID fear: Professor G Haragopal appeals to Centre, Maharashtra government to release GN Saibaba

He requested officials to grant Saibaba bail or parole so that he could avail appropriate medical treatment either at Hyderabad or Delhi where his family members were living.

Published: 16th July 2020

Noted Human rights activist G Haragopal

Noted Human rights activist G Haragopal (File photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prof G Haragopal, chairman of the Committee for Defence and Release of GN Saibaba, on Wednesday appealed to the Maharashtra and Central governments to release Delhi University professor Dr GN Saibaba (53), in view of his precarious health condition.

In  a statement, Haragopal said, "Saibaba in his most recent call to his  family and advocate informed despite the preventive measures taken by  the jail administration many prisoners were affected by COVID-19  including jail guards in Nagpur Central Prison. One of the prisoners near his ‘anda’ cell too tested positive for COVID-19. He is highly vulnerable due to existing co-morbidities and if he contracts the virus it would be a certain death sentence for him."

Saibaba is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail’s 'anda cell' (solitary confinement) since his conviction on March 7, 2017. On July 14, he filed a writ petition in Maharastra High Court on medical grounds.

