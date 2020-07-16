Justice league

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The court said the State needs environmental clearances to go ahead with the demolition.

Published: 16th July 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TS HC stays Sectt razing;says it needs clearances

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Wednesday yet again extended its stay on the demolition of the Secretariat buildings till Thursday. The court said the State needs environmental clearances to go ahead with the demolition. It also asked the State Advocate General and the petitioners to submit laws and previous judgments to support their contentions by Thursday. After staying the demolition on July 10, the HC had extended it further till July 13.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had passed these orders in a PIL filed by Telangana Jana Samithi vice-president Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao and Cheruku Sudhakar of Telangana Inti Party. The PIL alleged that the demolition of old Secretariat buildings violates various environmental acts and judgements of the Supreme Court and HC. On Thursday, AG BS Prasad placed the Cabinet’s final decision on the Secretariat’s demolition. Petitioners’ counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar told the court that the Environmental Protection Act prescribes an elaborate procedure for getting a prior clearance and this was held mandatory both by the SC and HC. AG Prasad contended that prior environmental clearances are not required for demolition, and such clearances are required only for construction of new iconic building commences.

The AG added that the State has taken proper permission from the GHMC for the demolition and had also submitted a Waste Management Plan. The bench said the government cannot demolish the Secretariat without prior environmental clearances. It further asked the AG if the government has approached the State Environmental Assessment Authority or not and posted the matter to Thursday for further hearing. Meanwhile, the State assured the HC that it would construct a new mosque inside the proposed Secretariat complex. The judge directed the state counsel to file the same in the form of a memo, and adjourned the case hearing.

HC further extends interim orders till August 17

The Full Bench of the Telangana High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued orders of extending the interim orders passed earlier, subsisting as on March 20, till August 17. The bench had earlier extended its interim orders till July 15. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order in a suo moto petition for extending interim orders and abeyance of execution orders.

The bench directed the registry to list this case on August 13. On March 23 this year, the Supreme Court in a suo moto petition regarding cognizance for extension of limitation, had held, “To obviate such difficulties and to ensue at lawyers / litigants do not have to come physically to file such proceedings in respective courts / tribunals across the country. It ordered that a period of limitation in all such proceedings, irrespective of the limitation prescribed under the general law or special laws whether condonable or not shall stand extended with effect from March 15, 2020 till further orders to be passed by the SC in the said proceedings.”

