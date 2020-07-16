Say no to cow sacrifice on Bakrid: AIMIM leader Gulam Ahmed Hussain

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ahead of Bakrid festival, AIMIM leader and town president Gulam Ahmed Hussain requested the Muslim community to not sacrifice cows during the month of Bakrid and on the festival say. For the sake of national integrity, government has prohibited cow sacrifices, and we need to respect government acts and rules, Hussain said. He said as per Islam, no programme should hurt other people in the society.

"Prophet Muhammad had also said the same. Every individual Muslim represents the religion’s tradition and culture, so do not go against Islam, he suggested the community. In view of spread of Covid- 19, Muslims should take precautionary measures. If anyone violates government rules, they will face action as per Disaster Management Act, 1897," town president said.

The leader also requested the District Collector and the Commissioner of Police to take precautionary measures to stop sale of cows at cattle markets. He called upon Muslim community to celebrate Bakrid while adhering to physical distancing. His statement was welcomed by several Hindu religious groups.

Meanwhile, Collector K Shashanka and Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy held a meeting with officials over a month-long prohibition on sale of cows and calves. Reddy said, "To stop transportation of cattle, six check posts are set up to work round the clock. If anyone creates ruckus, stringent action will be taken against them. If anyone has information on cows being transported illegally, they can inform the police by dialing 100."