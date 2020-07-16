STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior IAS officers in Telangana Santi Kumari, Yogita Rana shunted out over COVID-19 mess

Several senior IAS officers were relieved from the additional charges and new officers were posted in those places.

Published: 16th July 2020 08:18 AM

transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of criticism from different quarters including the High Court about the Telangana government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation, two top Health officials were shunted out on Wednesday.

Special Chief Secretary Health A Santi Kumari and Public Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Yogita Rana were shunted out by the government.Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi will be the Health Secretary and V Karuna will be the Commissioner of Public Health now.

Santi Kumari has been transferred to the Forest Department. Yogita Rana has been transferred to the SC Department.Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several other IAS officers too were transferred.These include Peddapalli and Adilabad district Collectors. Several senior IAS officers were relieved from the additional charges and new officers were posted in those places.

