Telangana: Kendriya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas secure 100 per cent results in Class X exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from the Central government-managed schools of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Telangana secured 100 per cent results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examination. All the 2,719 students from KV schools and 715 from Telangana, who appeared for the exams, cleared it.

According to the board, KV schools gave the best-ever performance this year across the country. Almost all of their students secured a pass percentage of 99.23, followed by JNVs at 98.66 per cent. As many as 24,875 candidates applied from private CBSE schools in Telangana, of which 24,655 cleared the exams with a pass percentage of 99.12.