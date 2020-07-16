STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana students excel in CBSE Class X exams as state ranks fifth best in India

While 28,090 of 28,314 students who appeared for the exams emerged with flying colours, the pass percentage of girls was at 99.51 per cent, 0.54 per cent higher than that of boys.

By Mayank Tiwari
HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded a 99.21 pass percentage in the CBSE Class X exams, the results of which were declared on Wednesday, occupying the fifth position in the country behind Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.

While 28,090 of 28,314 students who appeared for the exams emerged with flying colours, the pass percentage of girls was at 99.51 per cent, 0.54 per cent higher than that of boys, whose percentage was at 98.97.

Chennai region, which includes Telangana, is the second best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.99, after Thiruvananthapuram, which topped with 99.28 per cent. Across the country, 91.46 per cent of students have cleared the examination. This year, girls have outscored the boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 per cent against the boys' 90.14 per cent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has calculated the results on basis of the alternative assessment scheme this year as the exams were disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic. The board decided to conduct the pending examinations in July but they had to cancel them due to the spike in number of cases. Though the CBSE has not released the toppers list or merit list on account of COVID-19 pandemic, students from Hyderabad have performed exceptionally well this year.

Some of the top scorers are Abhinaya Otikunta (494/500) of Meridian School, Banjara Hills. She is followed by many others, including Sudikaha Kalepu and Alekhya Vemuri of Delhi Public School, Secunderabad, both scored 492 of 500 marks.

Most of the toppers from schools of Hyderabad were girl students with a few exceptions. Numerous schools have registered cent per cent pass rate, of which the majority of students have secured marks in distinction.

Many schools, including Hyderabad Public School, Glendale Academy, Meridian Schools and Jubilee Hills Public School, said that many students from Hyderabad have scored 100 out of 100 in Mathematics and Information Technology.

Presenjeeth, a student from the Hyderabad Public School in Ramanthapur, who could not attend the classes for more than six months during the academic year due to a spine injury, secured 482 of 500 (96 per cent).

"For most of the academic year, I was on the bed. It was difficult. But I was determined since the beginning that I have to do the best I can to make myself and my parents proud. I used to dedicate at least three to four hours of my time to studies. Both teachers and parents have supported me a lot," Presenjeeth told Express.

Since the CBSE did not declare the merit list, the list of toppers from private and public schools is long.
All the CBSE-affiliated schools from the city expressed delight over the performance of their students and have acknowledged the work of teachers.

No list of toppers

Though the CBSE has not released the toppers list due to COVID-19 pandemic, students from Hyderabad performed exceptionally well this year.

