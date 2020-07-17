STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1676 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana; virus claims 10 more lives

The government has encouraged people to get themselves tested and has listed out all the 39 testing labs, 16 of which are public and 23 private.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana saw 1,676 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, crossing the 40,000-mark with a tally of 41,018. Also, 10 people died of the infection in the last 24 hours; the toll stands at 396.

The day’s medical bulletin noted a test positivity rate of 18.85 per cent, with 5,350 tests per million population conducted. The bulletin further stated that the number of COVID-dedicated hospitals in Telangana are 61, with 1,616 ICU beds and 471 ventilator beds.There are 12,328 active cases and recovery rate is 67 per cent.

A sharp rise in cases, after the Rapid Antigen tests were put to use, was seen in Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy, which saw 92, 64 and 51 cases respectively. The government has encouraged people to get themselves tested and has listed out all the 39 testing labs, 16 of which are public and 23 private.

Eatala wants COVID-19 surveillance increased

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the surveillance of people showing COVID-19 symptoms should be increased immediately. "After the tests, it is mandatory to see to it that the drugs are used under a doctor’s supervision and to prevent the virus from spreading. GHMC hospitals and Urban PHCs have been asked to ensure that a full range of physicians and staff are available for administering medication to the patients," the Health Minister said.

He added that all those who have completed PG are recruited as senior residents and asked to report for duty. Eatala said this during his discussion with the new Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi.

COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID cases
