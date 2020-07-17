BJP asks CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital, solve crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accusing the TRS government of gross negligence in constructing a new building for the OGH, demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visit the OGH and take steps to provide necessary facilities to patients and staff alike.

Bandi, accompanied by MLC N Ramchander Rao and others, visited the OGH and inspected the wards where flooding took place. Speaking to mediapersons later, he alleged that Rao had no interest in constructing a new building for OGH, but was acting in undue haste with regard to the new Secretariat and Kaleshwaram Project. This was only to receive pay-offs in contracts.

"The inundation of the OGH only mirrors criminal negligence of the TRS government. This in turn is leading to a collapse of the medicare system which is unable to cater to people’s needs," he said.