Complete R&R colony works by Sept: Siddipet Collector

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Officials have taken steps to speed up the construction of R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) colony for people displaced by the Mallanna Sagar project at Mutrajpally of Gajwel Assembly constituency. The District Collector has asked officials to complete works by the end of September.

Officials took the steps as workers at the site, who are from neighbouring States, went back to their native villages due to Covid. As a result, works have been progressing only at a snail’s pace. District Collector P Venkatram Reddy has focused on construction of houses to relocate the remaining oustees and has conducted meetings with representatives of the construction company. He told the representatives to complete construction works by the end of September.