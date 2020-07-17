Congress more harmful than corona: Telangana minister V Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another Minister V Srinivas Goud, speaking to reporters in Telangana Bhavan, said that the Opposition parties were stooping to lowest levels by slinging mud at the government.

They themselves were responsible for the proposal for construction of new OGH building remaining a non-starter, he charged. "Did the Congress ever think of a new building for the OGH in the last 70 years," he asked and wanted to know whether Uttam had ever visited OGH in the past.

"Who opposed the proposal when KCR wanted a new building built for the OGH?" he asked. The Congress had said it was against a new building but now was shamelessly asking why the TRS government had not constructed one," he said.

He took a strong exception to the Congress always trying to belittle the Kaleshwaram Project and wanted to know why the Opposition spoke so lightly about the lifeline of Telangana. "When they said they were confused if KLIS water had entered OGH, it only showed how vehemently they opposed a project that was turning TS into a land of milk and honey. Even BJP leaders had opposed a new OGH building," he said and wondered if the Congress was more harmful than Covid.